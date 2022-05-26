Discovery Park of America Hosts Legislative Session

A crowd of people attended the Legislative Coffee held at Discovery Park of America on Thursday morning.

During the event, 77th District State Representative Rusty Grills, District 82 State Representative Chris Hurt and District 24 State Senator John Stevens all spoke and answered questions.

During his time at the podium, Representative Grills addressed the need to give tax dollars back to state residents.(AUDIO)

Senator Stevens spoke about new funding approved for education across the state.(AUDIO)

