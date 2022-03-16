Discovery Park of America Installs Four Charging Stations for Vehicles

Discovery Park of America has unveiled four electric vehicle charging stations.

The stations will allow visitors to fully charge their vehicles, while they visit the museum and heritage park in Union City.

Thanks to the support of the Union City Energy Authority, the stations will supply up to 25 miles of distance for each hour they are plugged into the vehicles.

Discovery Park officials say the chargers are located in the lower south parking lot behind The Train Depot, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis during regular operating hours and special events.