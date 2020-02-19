Discovery Park of America is looking for local volunteers.

Officials at the Union City historical and educational facility will be holding two sessions, to acquaint those who are interested in becoming part of the staff.

Park CEO Scott Williams said volunteers provide a great service to both the park and visitors.

Williams said many who volunteer their time bring great skills and knowledge to the park.

For those who are interested, on Friday and Monday, an overview of Discovery Park’s volunteer program will be held from 8:00 until 9:00.

From 9:00 until noon, there will be a behind the scenes tour and customer service training.