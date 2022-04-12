Discovery Park of America Names New Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer

Discovery Park of America has named a new Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Dr. Julie Hill has accepted the position, and will report to the president and CEO, Scott Williams.

In her previous role at the museum and park, she was the education events coordinator and outreach consultant.

In addition to leading the teams who manage the operations of Discovery Park, Hill will be responsible for the education initiatives and special events that support the organization.

Williams said Ms. Hill’s 25 years as an educator, administrator, non-profit arts leader and advocate was impressive.

Previously, Ms. Hill served as chair of the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Department of Music, where she was also a professor of percussion since 2005.