Discovery Park of America will be open on the Fourth of July, with several outdoor historical activities in different areas of the park.

During the day, visitors can learn about the Declaration of Independence, The Second Great Awakening, and the history of America’s flag with Hezekiah Smith and Betsy Ross.

The day will include events like “Revolutionary Spies at the Settlement”, the re-enactment of the Boston Tea Party, and the reading of the Declaration of Independence and the ringing of the Liberty Bell.

Discovery Park of America will be open on the Fourth of July from 10:00 until 6:00.