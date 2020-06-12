Discovery Park of America is now reopen for the public.

Park officials have established new guest procedures for public safety.

Those coming to the park are to enter through the main doors, or the North Ticket Gate.

With the reopening, the outdoor Children’s Discovery Garden, children’s Exploration Gallery and Giant Slide will be open with scheduled cleaning times.

Park officials say the tower, earthquake simulator and theater will also be limited to 50-percent capacity.

The 50 acre educational and historical facility is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for cleaning.