Discover Park of America’s new permanent agriculture exhibit is now open to the public.

A sneak-peak of the $1-million dollar project was revealed on Friday, with over 700 individuals on the guest list.

During a tour of the 9,000 square foot exhibit called “Agriculture:Innovating for Our Survival”, Discovery Park CEO Scott Williams described the new exhibit.(AUDIO)

Williams said the Union City exhibit features the aspect of agriculture both past and present.(AUDIO)