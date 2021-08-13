Discovery Park of America to Celebrate Davy Crockett Birthday

Discovery Park of America will celebrate the 235th birthday of Davy Crockett on Saturday.

The folk hero, frontiersman, politician and Tennessee settler made his home in Northwest Tennessee from 1822 until he departed for the Alamo in 1835.

Crockett was known for his marksmanship, and was one of the earliest non-Native American hunters around nearby Reelfoot Lake.

He served in the state legislature from 1821 to 1824, then as a member of Congress representing West Tennessee counties in the United States House of Representatives from 1827 to 1831 and 1833 to 1835.

To help celebrate Davy Crockett’s birthday, residents of all 21 counties of West Tennessee will receive free admission to Discovery Park on Saturday.