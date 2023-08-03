Discovery Park of America to Host Annual Antique Tractor Show

Union City will be the site of antique and vintage tractors this weekend.

Discovery Park of America will be the site of the annual tractor show, which draws participants and visitors from a wide area.

Karl Johnson, a director at Discovery Park, told Thunderbolt News about this years event.(AUDIO)

Johnson said the opportunity to see tractors from the past draws a large crowd to Union City.(AUDIO)

Individuals in the local area are encouraged to bring their tractors to Discovery Park for display, and to participate in the tractor parade around the park, which ends the show on Saturday.

Tractor enthusiasts can also purchase a vintage tractor on Saturday, as an auction will be held for a 1940 Allis-Chalmers C, and a 1956 Farmall 350.