Discovery Park of America to Host Independence Day Events on Saturday

Discovery Park of America will host its annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday.

The event will include a variety of programs and interactive activities, along with the ringing of the full-scale replica of the Liberty Bell in Liberty Hall.

From 10:00 until 5:00, visitors can see the “Wreaths Across America” mobile education exhibit, take part in scavenger hunts and hear historical interpreter Jeff Talley.

At noon, there will be a community singing of patriotic songs at The Chapel, with the Boston Tea Party and ringing of the Liberty Bell at 1:30, also at the chapel.