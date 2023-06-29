June 29, 2023
Discovery Park of America to Host Independence Day Events on Saturday

Discovery Park of America will host its annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday.

The event will include a variety of programs and interactive activities, along with the ringing of the full-scale replica of the Liberty Bell in Liberty Hall.

From 10:00 until 5:00, visitors can see the “Wreaths Across America” mobile education exhibit, take part in scavenger hunts and hear historical interpreter Jeff Talley.

At noon, there will be a community singing of patriotic songs at The Chapel, with the Boston Tea Party and ringing of the Liberty Bell at 1:30, also at the chapel.

