Discovery Park of America to Host “King Day” on Monday

Discovery Park of America will host “King Day” on Monday, to commemorate the life of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The special programming will feature the Lane College Choir, of Jackson, and Pastor Nelson Youngblood III, of Union City.

Choir performances will take place at 11:30 and 1:00 in Dinosaur Hall, with Pastor Youngblood offering words of inspiration, and highlighting Dr. King’s vision and legacy at noon.

Kids 17-and-under will be admitted free, along with college students with their student ID.