Discovery Park of America to Host “Let It Glow” Walk-Thru

A kickoff celebration will take place Friday night for the “Let It Glow Light Show” at Discovery Park of America.

Park officials say the first ever “walk-thru” of the Christmas light show will begin at 6:00.

Those attending will hear a performance by an ensemble of the Jackson Symphony Orchestra, and acclaimed soprano Sabrina Warren, along with a Christmas Carol main stage, local arts and crafts and food and beverages.

Visitors are to enter through Discovery Parks north gate to take part in the Christmas light show, with members admitted free, and a five dollar admission for non-members.