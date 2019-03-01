Officials at Discovery Park of America say they are honored to host an historical day in Union City on Saturday.

Memorial services for United States Navy Lieutenant Richard “Tito” Lannom, of Union City, will be held at the facility at 1:00.

Lt. Lannom lost his life 51 years ago today in the Vietnam War.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Discovery Park CEO Scott Williams said that although Lannom was listed as “Missing in Action” over 50 years ago, he was never forgotten by those in the community.

Williams said plans are being made to host a large crowd of people for the service of Lt. Lannom.

Following the service at Discovery Park, a procession including motorcycle and law enforcement escort, will move to Eastview cemetery, where full military services and a U.S. Navy flyover will take place.