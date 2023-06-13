Discovery Park of America to Memorialize Late Musician

A Milan musician, who was a favorite of Discovery Park of America founder Robert Kirkland, will be memorialized at the Union City park this Friday.

Plans call for a bench to be dedicated to Steve Short, who passed away earlier this year.

The bench will be located near the Total Tech Solutions stage, and recognized at Friday’s “Rhythm on the Rails” event.

Keith Brown, a frequent bandmate and friend, said Short performed with numerous band and hundreds of musicians over the years, spending hours practicing and planning before events.

Brown and Danny Anderson will be the opening act at this weeks “Rhythm on the Rails”, with the headlining act being the Martin Big Band with Valli Kelly.