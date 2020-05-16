Beginning this fall, Discovery Park of America will offer education courses as part of the Tennessee Naturalist Program (TNP) designed to introduce the natural history of Tennessee to interested adults.

The courses will be administered by DPA Aquarium and Wildlife Assistant Director Kayce Workman.

The courses are being made available in partnership with the UT Martin Environmental Field Station.

The mission of the TNP is to teach Tennesseans about nature in the state, instill an appreciation of responsible environmental stewardship and channel volunteer efforts toward education of the general public and conservation of Tennessee’s natural resources.

Individuals who complete Discovery Park’s TNP course will gain an understanding of native ecosystems throughout the state.

After the course, Tennessee Naturalists may participate in many different types of volunteer activities, such as helping a nature outreach program at a park, museum, nature center, or school, assisting in collection of scientific data for bird census, water quality assessment, or rare plant monitoring, and working with trail maintenance or habitat restoration projects.

The classes will be held Saturday mornings at 8:00 beginning August 29 and Discovery Park’s health and safety guidelines for guests will be in effect.

The 10 classes are limited to just 20 participants and costs $250 for all 10 days and all class materials.

A schedule of classes with more information is located at DiscoveryParkofAmerica.com/TNP and registration will open on the TNP website on June 1st.

(photo: Kayce Workman, pictured with Groot, an albino corn snake, will be leading Discovery Park’s chapter of the Tennessee Naturalist Program.)