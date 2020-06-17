After being closed for COVID-19, Discovery Park of America has reopened for visitors to enjoy the 50-acre museum and interactive educational facility.
The 50-acre outdoor heritage park reopened to the public on June 1st and the 100,000-square-foot museum reopened last Thursday.
CEO Scott Williams tells Thunderbolt Radio News about what visitors can find at Discovery Park.
(AUDIO)
Williams says planning around the coronavirus has been a challenge.
(AUDIO)
The park is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for deep cleaning.