Discovery Park of America will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first humans to land on the Moon, with activities planned for this Saturday.

The day will celebrate the achievement of Apollo 11, and astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Micheal Collins.

Discovery Park will offer hands-on, space-related activities throughout the day, featuring Dr. Lionel Crews, Associate Professor of Physics at UT-Martin, and Russell Orr, a certified NASA Solar System Ambassador and DPA Education Specialist.

The day will include guests experiencing a live audio feed from NASA’s mission control, synchronized to the second, so it can be heard just as the astronauts and mission control heard it 50 years ago.

Additionally, the 1969 CBS live news coverage will be televised in the Tennessee Room, leading up to the Moon landing at 2:17 in the afternoon.

These two areas will allow guests to hear and watch the same coverage that fascinated the people of this nation at the exact same time 50 years ago.

Discovery Park of America will be open from 10:00 until 5:00 on Saturday.