Discovery Park of America has solved the needs of those with inabilities to walk from site-to-site around the park.

The newest feature to the historical and educational facility is chauffeured Trams, that will transport visitors to view the outdoor attractions.

Park officials say the Trams will run from 10:00 until 5:00 on Tuesday thru Sunday, with a $5.00 ticket providing all day transportation.

The Trams will stop at five locations on the grounds, that includes sites such as the Train Depot, Military Garden, the Settlement Area and the Antique Tractor Barn.

