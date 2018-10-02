Officials at Discovery Park of America say the time has come to hire an individual to promote the many attractions of Obion County.

Park CEO Jim Rippy, and Marketing Director Mary Nita Bondurant, addressed the idea to the County Budget Committee on Monday.

Rippy said the time has come to attract tourism dollars that could benefit the entire county.

Ms. Bondurant said Discovery Park has already been participating in “Bus Stop Tour” conventions, to promote Obion County as a place to visit.

With the ongoing construction of two new hotels adjacent to Discovery Park, Rippy said the county will now be suited to host conventions and their guests.

Rippy said they would continue to work on a plan for a county Tourism Director, and re-visit the County Commission at a later time.

