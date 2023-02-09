Discussion Held on Possible Full-Time Status for Director of Main Street Union City

Discussion was held on the hiring of a new Main Street Director in Union City.

During Tuesday night’s Union City Council meeting, Councilman Jim Rippy addressed City Manager Kathy Dillon about the open position.(AUDIO)

Rippy said he would speak with Main Street board President, Brooke Simmons, concerning the opening.

Former Director, Lauren Tanner, recently resigned to take another job.

Main Street-Union City is a recipient of dispersed funds from the city hotel-motel collection.