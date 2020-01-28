The four river counties of Western Kentucky will be facing a redistricting of their District judges in the near future.

Fulton County’s County Attorney Rick Major explained the proposal to the Fiscal Court at their latest meeting.

Major told the County Judge-Executive and Magistrates about the demand that will be placed upon the only District Judge.

With the elimination of the second judge in the four counties, Major said the demand of the court schedule may become to great to appear in person.

The County Attorney said the workload may even create an issue of finding an individual to file the judge position, but all indications show the state legislature will stand with their decision.