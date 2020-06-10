It’s been 18 years since the City of Martin had a property tax increase, but citizens could be paying an extra 35 cents next year.

Mayor Randy Brundige said the proposed increase was due to lost sales tax revenue caused by COVID-19.

During Monday night’s meeting, Ward 3 Alderman Randy Edwards said that while the city has been behind on raising taxes, the coronavirus has certainly struck a blow.

(AUDIO)

Ward 2 Alderman Marvin Flatt said he realizes the Mayor and Finance Committee had to make the hard decision to raise taxes.

(AUDIO)

Ward 1 Alderman Scott Robbins didn’t agree with the increase, and suggested a different approach.

(AUDIO)

The first reading of the tax increase passed 5-1, with Alderman Robbins voting no.

A public hearing and second reading of the resolution will be June 30th at noon.