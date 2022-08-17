August 17, 2022
Dismissal Time Change Announced for Union City Kindergarten

Union City Schools have announced a new dismissal time for Kindergarten students…

A new dismissal time for Kindergarten students is now in effect at Union City Elementary School.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Kindergarten students may be picked up at 2:35 each day, instead of the previous time of 2:45.

The change was made to alleviate traffic congestion in front of, and around, the elementary school campus.

Dismissal times will remain the same for Pre-K at 2:25 and Grades 1-thru-4 at 2:45.

Parents may still line up to pick up their students at 2:05.

Charles Choate

