Dismissal Times Announced for Union City School System’s Final Day
Dismissal times have been announced for Tuesday’s final day of school in the Union City School System.
School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Pre-K students will be allowed to leave at 9:30.
Kindergarten and all Union City Middle School students will be dismissed at 10:00.
Elementary School students in Grades 1 thru 4, and students at the high school, will be free to leave at 10:30.
Students at Union City High School will be permitted an excused absence, if they plan to support the tennis and track programs, either virtually or in-person, at the Spring Fling in Murfreesboro today.