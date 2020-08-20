Parents of Union City Elementary students, who registered for Distance Learning, are encouraged to attend a meeting Friday from 1:00 until 2:00 at the elementary school library.

Any questions or concerns will be addressed at the session, which will include school administration, teachers and technology personnel.

There will also be resolution of any technology issues.

Specific instructions on the Microsoft TEAMS program will also be given for those with questions.

Students will be permitted to attend with their parents, with the meeting to be a brief come-and-go session.