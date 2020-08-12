Training for Union City students, who signed up for Distance Learning to begin the school year, will be held Friday at the Civic Auditorium.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the training will be directed by Union City School System IT personnell, and is a requirement before students can be enrolled in the program.

Students must have registered in advance for the service, and will be allowed to bring one parent to the session.

Training times on Friday will be elementary school from 9:00 until 10:00, middle school from 10:00 until 11:00 and high school from 11:00 until 12:00.

Students will be allowed to use their own laptop, with a laptop issued on loan to those in grades 5-thru-12 if they do not own their own.

The school system is still waiting the arrival of 800 laptop computers to assist the distance learning education.

Principals, along with Assistant Director of Schools Michael Paul Miller, will be on hand to answer questions.