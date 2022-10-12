Distiller boosts investment in Fulton County operations

Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment in Fulton County.

Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that the company will increase its distilling operation investment to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs.

Jackson Purchase’s project has grown from an initially planned investment of $8.76 million and 30 jobs. Last year, the company’s management group acquired an unused distilling facility, the governor’s office said in a news release.

To bolster the nearly complete distillery, company leaders began an expansion that will involve purchasing additional land, constructing barrel storage, and making upgrades throughout the facility.

“Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry continues to see tremendous growth,” Beshear said. “This is not possible without the support of companies like Jackson Purchase Distillery, which is tripling its original investment in this project and creating nearly double the number of quality jobs.”

The distillery will produce in excess of 60,000 barrels annually once fully operational.