The District 11-A semifinals are Monday night and Tuesday night at Bethel University in McKenzie.

In the girls’ games Monday night, the Hungingdon Fillies play the West Carroll Lady War Eagles at 6:00, followed by the McKenzie Lady Rebels and Clarksburg Lady Rockets at 7:30.

In boys action Tuesday night, McKenzie plays the Bruceton Tigers at 6:00, followed by West Carroll and the Huntingdon Mustangs at 7:30.

The girls championship game will be Thursday night at 7:30 and the boys championship game will be Friday night at 7:30.