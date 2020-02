The District 13-AA Tournament will get tipped off tonight with two play-in games.

This year’s tournament is going to be held at Crockett County High School, and Cavalier Athletic Director Jerrod Shelton gave Thunderbolt Radio insight on the tournament.

After tonight and tomorrow night’s play-in games, Coach Shelton says the tournament will move to Alamo.

The girls’ portion of the District 13-AA tournament will tip off tonight, with the boys to play tomorrow night.