District Attorney Matt Stowe fires Assistant DA Rebecca Griffey at Henry County Courthouse

The Paris Post-Intelligencer reports District Attorney Matt Stowe fired Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Griffey Wednesday at the Henry County Courthouse.

The paper reports the two were preparing to take part in a pre-trial conference about the first-degree murder case involving 77-year-old James Edward Caddell, who’s accused in the 2020 shooting death of his wife.

Griffey was fired after she and Stowe got into a disagreement with both leaving the courthouse.

Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Hale later arrived to finish the proceedings.

In court, Circuit Court Judge Donald Parish explained what happened so it could be placed in the public court record.

Judge Parish had originally set Caddell’s trial to begin on June 20th but agreed to set a new date of July 18th for the conference, meaning the trial will be moved later.