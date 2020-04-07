The District Attorney’s Office in Jackson plans to file a motion to charge a juvenile as an adult.

Jackson police reports said a 17-year old juvenile, who was charged with last Tuesday’s double homicide shooting, was given a detention hearing on Friday.

The juvenile was charged with two counts of second degree murder, following what investigators have called a dispute over an illegal drug deal.

During the hearing, the District Attorney’s office advised the judge of their intention to file a motion to transfer the case to adult court.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, no court date for the transfer hearing has been set, with the juvenile to be held at the Madison County Detention Center until the issue can be resolved.