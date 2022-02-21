District championships decided tonight

High school district championships will be decided tonight for the District 13A and 13AAA girls and the 12AA boys.

In the District 13A girls tournament at UT Martin, Bradford will play Gleason in the consolation game for third place with Dresden and Greenfield playing for the district championship. Airtime will be at 5:40 on STAR 95.1.

The District 13AAA girls tournament in Dyersburg will see Obion Central and Dyersburg play for third place in the consolation game with Dyer County and Crockett County meeting in the championship game. Airtime is at 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN.

In the boys District 12AA tournament at Westview, Union City faces Gibson County in the consolation game followed by Westview and Milan in the championship game. Airtime will be 5:40 on MIX 101.3.