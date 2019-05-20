District baseball and softball tournaments will begin today in Western Kentucky.

In First District baseball at Fulton City, Carlisle County will face Fulton County at 5:00, followed by Hickman County taking on Fulton City at 6:30.

In the Second District at McCracken County High School, Paducah Tilghman plays St. Mary.

In the Third District at Mayfield, Ballard Memorial plays Mayfield, and in the Fourth District at Murray Middle School, Murray High will face Calloway County.

In softball in the First District, Hickman County plays Fulton City at 5:00 and Carlisle County plays Fulton County at 6:30.

In the second District, Paducah Tilghman plays St. Mary.

Third District play has Ballard Memorial at Mayfield, and in the Fourth District, Calloway County plays Murray High and Christian Fellowship faces Marshall County.