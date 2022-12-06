Disturbance by Troy Man at Wal-Mart Leads to Arrest on Gun Charges

A Troy man was arrested and charged following a call to a disturbance at Wal-Mart in Union City.

Police reports said officers were dispatched in reference to a white male wearing a red jacket and backpack, who threw a bag of potato chips that almost struck a child.

When arriving at the scene, officers spotted the individual walking in the parking lot, who was identified as 21 year old Dylan Nathaniel Murphy, of Bright Street.

Reports said Murphy began running upon seeing police, and went behind a trailer at Dixie Gun Works.

After being detained by the officer, a consent to search the back pack revealed an empty magazine to a firearm.

A search of the area produced a loaded .9-milimeter Kimber handgun, which was determined to have been stolen in Obion County.

Murphy was taken into custody on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and theft over $1,000.