Former Dresden Middle School girls basketball coach Leigh Hart was recognized Sunday with the school’s basketball court named in her honor.

Coach Hart gave her thoughts on receiving the honor.

Coach Hart also commented on basketball’s relation to life.

Coach Hart’s own high school coach, Joan Chanel, was also on hand.

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn presented a proclamation naming December 13th as Leigh Avery Hart Day.

Coach Hart has won numerous middle school ball games including the 2001 TNT 3A state tournament for Dresden Middle School.

Among others paying recognition to Coach Hart were Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier, Assistant Director Jeff Kelley, and DMS Principal David Lewellen.