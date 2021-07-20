Dog in Hot Car Leads to Animal Cruelty Charges

A Union City woman was issued charges of animal cruelty.

Union City police reports said Animal Control Officer Cherokee Buck was called to the parking lot of Big Lots, where a dog was locked inside of a vehicle.

Witnesses said the dog was inside the vehicle for approximately 40 minutes without air or water.

The owner of the vehicle, Ashley Bumpus, was located and issued a citation for animal cruelty.

The police report said the dog was in extreme distress from the heat, and was impounded by the Animal Control Officer.