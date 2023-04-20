Dogs Found in a Small Cage Leads to Animal Cruelty Charges in Union City

A Union City woman was issued charges, after two small dogs were found in poor health in an outdoor cage.

Police reports said Animal Control officers were called to Parkview Apartments, where they found the dogs crammed into the small cage with no food, water or shelter.

Officers went to the apartment connected to the balcony, and learned the dogs belonged to 23 year old Alyssa Marie Huddleston.

Animal Control officers learned Ms. Huddleston had been in jail for a week.

Reports said the two dogs were severely emaciated, their ribs and hip bones showing, with each severely dehydrated and to weak to even stand.

Animal Control officers impounded both dogs, with a citation issued for animal cruelty.