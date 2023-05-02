Dogs in a Closet Results in Animal Cruelty Charges in Union City

A Union City woman was issued charges of cruelty to animals, after dogs were discovered in the closet of her home.

Union City police reports said officers were called to West Gibbs Street, where they spoke with 52 year old Tammy Houston concerning a domestic issue.

While at the scene, Ms. Houston mentioned her dogs were staying in the closet.

Reports said an officer looked into the closet, where he found the dogs, and the floor, covered with feces.

Officers contacted a Union City Animal Control Officer, who arrived at the scene and took the dogs from the home.

Ms. Houston was issued a citation for cruelty to animals, and is scheduled to appear in Obion County General Sessions Court on May 10th.