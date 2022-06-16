Dolly Parton Again Contributes to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Vanderbilt University Medical Center has received another donation from Dolly Parton.

A gift of one-million dollars was given for pediatric infectious disease research at the Nashville facility.

Ongoing research in the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases includes understanding how viruses and bacteria cause disease, understanding and preventing resistance to antibiotics, along with diagnosing and treating infections in children with cancer.

The legendary country music singer-songwriter made a previous one-million dollar gift to Vanderbilt Medical Center in April of 2020, to increase scientific knowledge and advance the battle against COVID-19.

In presenting her latest donation, Parton said “no child should ever suffer”, and she was “doing her part to keep as many healthy and safe as possible”.