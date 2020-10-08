A ceremony was held Wednesday morning in Union City to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Members of the Women’s and Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program, or WRAP, were joined by Union City Police Department chaplain, Bro. Tony Keaton, Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith and Union City Mayor Terry Hailey.

Judge Smith read a proclamation declaring Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Obion County, which was signed by Mayor Hailey.

Following the reading and signing, Domestic Violence Response Specialist Alesha Lyon told Thunderbolt News about the importance of the event. (AUDIO)

Ms. Lyon also said the pandemic had created additional issues for families and staff members. (AUDIO)