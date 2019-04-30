A Union City man was taken into custody following a violent domestic incident on Salem Church Road.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said deputies were called on the afternoon of April 13th, after 36 year old Thomas Lee Henry Bryant had become enraged and slashed the victim’s car tire.

Reports said Bryant also grabbed the victim by the throat, and attempted to suffocate her by holding her face down in mud with his foot.

Bryant fled into a shop and locked himself inside, but was later taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault and evading arrest.