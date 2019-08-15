Two people were arrested in Union City following a domestic argument involving a knife.

Police reports said officers first observed a vehicle off the roadway on Reeelfoot Avenue and Stad Avenue, just before 1:30 Wednesday morning.

At the scene, police spoke with 26 year old Devin Alexander, of Union City, who said he became involved in an argument inside of Wal-Mart with 24 year old Gabriel Starks, of Caruthersville, Missouri.

Alexander said the argument then continued in the vehicle, with Starks punching him in the eye.

Police learned that Alexander then pulled a knife, with Starks grabbing the blade.

Reports said Alexander suffered a small cut during a fight over the knife, and was arrested on charges of aggravated assault.

Starks was also taken into custody on charges of domestic assault.