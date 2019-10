Join us this week for our community affairs program :30 Minutes.

Our special guest will be Alesha Lyon, an Obion County field advocate for WRAP.

The topic of this week’s program will focus on Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

:30 Minutes can be heard Sunday morning at 7:00 on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”, and at 9:00 on 104.9 KYTN.

The program is also available by podcast on our website at thunderboltradio.com.