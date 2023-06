Funeral services for Don Paul Darnell, age 82, of Martin, will be Monday, June 12, 2023, at 1:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden.

Burial will be in the Little Zion Cemetery in Palmersville.

Visitation will be Monday, June 12, 2023, from 11:00 until service time.

Bowlin Funeral Home of Dresden is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Darnell worked on the air at Thunderbolt Radio in the 1960s and 1970s.