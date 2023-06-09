Don Darnell, former WCMT announcer, passes away at 82
Funeral services will be held Monday for a former member of the Thunderbolt Radio family.
Don Darnell passed away Thursday at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Mr. Darnell worked on the air for Thunderbolt Radio in the 1960s and 70s.
Thunderbolt President and General Manager Paul Tinkle says Mr. Darnell did a little bit of everything at the radio station.
Funeral services for Don Paul Darnell will be Monday at 1:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden.