Don Darnell, former WCMT announcer, passes away at 82

Funeral services will be held Monday for a former member of the Thunderbolt Radio family.

Don Darnell passed away Thursday at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Mr. Darnell worked on the air for Thunderbolt Radio in the 1960s and 70s.

Thunderbolt President and General Manager Paul Tinkle says Mr. Darnell did a little bit of everything at the radio station.

Funeral services for Don Paul Darnell will be Monday at 1:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden.