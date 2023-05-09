Don Pitt Returning to Greenfield as Head Football Coach

Greenfield’s high school football team will have a familiar face at its helm this fall.

The school recently announced the hiring of Don Pitt as head coach of the Yellowjackets, a position he previously held from 2012 to 2021. Pitt replaces Russ Brown, who resigned after one season at Greenfield. Brown will be joining the Union City staff as an assistant coach for the upcoming year.

Pitt, a Greenfield High School graduate, returns to the program after one season as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Milan. During his first stint as Greenfield’s coach, Pitt compiled a 42-62 record that included four consecutive playoff appearances (2017-20) and a region championship in 2020.