Funeral services for Donald Ray Connell, age 75, of Sharon, will be Friday, May 20, 2022 at 1:00 at Sharon Church of Christ.

Burial will be in the Tansil Cemetery in Sharon.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 6:00 until 8:00 and Friday, May 20, 2022 from noon until service time at the church.

Williams Funeral Home of Greenfield in charge of arrangements.