Donations for victims of Hurricane Florence are still being accepted at our Thunderbolt Radio and Digital studios in Martin.

Joe Pearce with Servant Leaders says donations will be accepted through the end of this week.

Pearce says the supplies were originally going to Manning, South Carolina, however, Florence passed over that area with no damage.

Pearce says donations will still be sent to Manning, with officials there distributing the supplies to nearby counties that were affected by the storm.

Household cleaning supplies and non-perishable food can be dropped off at Thunderbolt Radio at 1410 North Lindell Street in Martin.

