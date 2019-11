Donations for WCMT’s St. John’s Radiothon will be accepted through the end of this month.

Thanks to the generosity of businesses, churches, and listeners, this week’s radiothon has raised over $14,000 dollars.

If you would like to donate to St. John’s, drop off your monetary donation now through November 29th at the Thunderbolt Radio and Digital studios at 1410 North Lindell Street in Martin or mail it to P.O. Box 318 in Martin.