Donations help pay student lunch debt

Student lunch debt for the school year is a little lower, thanks to generous donations from the Martin City Lodge #551 of Free and Accepted Masons and the Arby’s Foundation.

The Martin City Lodge donated $2,043 to help with student lunch debt.

The donation was made in memory of Michael Stephen Youngblood who served as Secretary of Martin City Lodge who earned the distinguished titles of District 2 Chairman and Past Master.

The mission of the Free and Accepted Masons is love and charity, with the goal of spreading brotherly love.

Schools Nutrition Director Trista Snider shared that the department is honored and thankful for the donation.

“We are very thankful for the generosity of Martin City Lodge #551. We currently have $16,000 in student lunch debt and this contribution will help many children and families who have outstanding lunch charges,” said Snider.

The Arby’s Foundation contributed $5,000 to also help pay down student lunch debt.

Guests at Arby’s in Martin who chose to donate $1 during the restaurant’s fundraising campaign helped raise the funds that went toward the donation to the Weakley County Schools Nutrition Department to help pay down student lunch debt.

Director of Schools Nutrition Trista Snider is very grateful for the support.

“We are beyond appreciative of our partnership with Arby’s in Martin and the Arby’s Foundation. The caring individuals who donate to the restaurant’s fundraisers throughout the year may not realize the positive impact that they are having in the lives of students and families. If you’ve ever donated, or if you plan to donate in the future, you are helping feed local children. Thank you so much,” said Snider.

Martin Arby’s Manager Jewelia Hazelwood is thankful for the contributions from caring individuals who donate to their fundraising campaigns.

“We would like to thank all of our guests who choose to donate $1 during our fundraiser campaigns. Their donations are what create the funds that are donated to our communities. Since 1986, the Arby’s Foundation has donated over $100 million to organizations that fight childhood hunger in the United States. We are proud to be in Martin where we are able to make an impact on the lives of children and families in Weakley County,” said Hazlewood.

While the donations will help, the district’s overall student lunch debt soared to an all-time high this school year. The current debt totals approximately $16,000. Students who do not have lunch money may still eat lunch each day using the ‘charge’ method.

If you are interested in contributing to student lunch debt, contact the Weakley County School Nutrition Department by calling (731) 364-3347.